CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

