Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $35,166.72 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cardlytics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.