Carry (CRE) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $2.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00484235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.06135615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,251,568,835 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.