Carter Bank and Trust to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Carter Bank and Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

