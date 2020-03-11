Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $27,807,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

