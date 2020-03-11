Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

