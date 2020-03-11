ChainX Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00013415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $326,714.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,144,200 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

