Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,702 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Brookline Bancorp worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

