Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,374 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

