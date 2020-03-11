Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 172,949 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Briggs & Stratton worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

