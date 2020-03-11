Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,193 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,435 shares of company stock valued at $57,867,189.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,356.29. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

