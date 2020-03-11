Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ebix worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

In related news, CEO Robin Raina bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,648,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $709,625. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.