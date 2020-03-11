Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of AtriCure worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

