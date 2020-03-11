Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Daseke worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Daseke by 134.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Daseke Inc has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

