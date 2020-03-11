Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Appian worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 1,005.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,563.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,191 shares of company stock worth $1,192,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.96. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

