Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Schneider National worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 220.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

SNDR stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

