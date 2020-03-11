Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb stock opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. Chubb has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

