Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHT opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

