Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

