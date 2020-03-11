Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,955 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cubic worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

