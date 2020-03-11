Citigroup Trims Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $40.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

