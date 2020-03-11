Claymore (CLM) Hits Market Cap of $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.