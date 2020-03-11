CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media headlines about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CME Group earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $12.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.68. 2,794,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

