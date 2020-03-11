CNA Financial Corp Acquires 15,474 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

