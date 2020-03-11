CNA Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 83,568 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

