CNA Financial Corp Buys Shares of 39,703 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHGE stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

