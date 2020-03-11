CNA Financial Corp Decreases Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

