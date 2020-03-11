CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $3,335,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

