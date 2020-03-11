CNA Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.