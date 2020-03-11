CNA Financial Corp Sells 13,868 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 529,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.