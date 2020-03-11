CNA Financial Corp Sells 8,338 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 298.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

