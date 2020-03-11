Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce sales of $312.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $372.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 1.85. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

