Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $16.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.