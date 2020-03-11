Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stake Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.28% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $22,823,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

