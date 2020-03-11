Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.38 ($24.59).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on the stock.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,438.50 ($18.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,860.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,947.72.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

