Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

