Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $490,925.78 and $87,473.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00912257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 259.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,694,730 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,103 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.