Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBCP shares. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

