Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Conduent worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

CNDT stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $512.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

