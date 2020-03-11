Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 280.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Alkermes worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 68.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 139,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of ALKS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

