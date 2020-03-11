Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 874,100 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 546,410 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 138,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 335,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.