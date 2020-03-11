Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.