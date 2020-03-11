Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 104,609 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $363,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 95,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

