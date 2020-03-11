Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,831 shares of company stock worth $28,937,766. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

