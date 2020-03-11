Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $10,155,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.