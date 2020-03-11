Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Innoviva worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innoviva by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

