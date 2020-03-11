Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

NYSE:C opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

