Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

