Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 340.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

