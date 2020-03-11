Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.08 Million Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 225.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Frontline worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE FRO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Frontline Ltd has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

